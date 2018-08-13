Some Idaho Schools Lose Free Breakfast for All Students

RUPERT, Idaho (AP) — Some Idaho schools will no longer offer free breakfast for all students after the Federal School Lunch Program changed the formula it uses to determine eligibility for the program.

The Times-News reports schools in Minidoka County are among those affected by the change. Students who are eligible for free or reduced lunches will still qualify for free breakfasts, but other students will have to pay $1.75 for a morning meal.

District superintendent Ken Cox says the change will be a hit to cash-strapped families.

The federal Community Eligibility Provision program allows schools in the nation's highest-poverty districts and school to serve breakfast at no cost to all enrolled students. That allows the schools to avoid collecting free breakfast applications from each household or student.

Cox says families should review the wage qualification chart on the district's website and fill out an application if their students qualify.