Some Say Idaho Has a Serious Bullying Problem

Apparently it’s rough in Idaho schools.

We’re apparently a long removed from an era when children were told to tough it out

The bullies hold sway in many places according to a study released by WalletHub . Idaho ranks 4 th in the nation when it comes to kids being harassed by their peers. Louisiana was named the worst state. Arkansas and Missouri follow at second and third.

Idaho is ranked second when it comes to online bullying. The state is also second for the number of students bullied on school grounds.

