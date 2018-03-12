A nationwide school walkout is planned for Wednesday, and some Twin Falls schools plan on participating.

In honor of the victims of the shooting in Florida, some students plan on leaving class for 17 minutes, a minute for each victim, to bring awareness to school violence.

There has been a lot of criticism surrounding the walkout, some saying that it is not productive, others that these children have no idea what they are talking about and should not disrupt school, while some are supportive of the idea.

Instead of a walkout, a school in Eagle is participating in a "no kid sits alone" movement.

So what do you think? Is a walkout a good idea? Is it pointless? Or if you have another idea on how these students can be heard please let us know.

Eva Craner did send out a statement stating that TFSD will not be participating in the walk out. In a statement she said: