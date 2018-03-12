Some Twin Falls Schools Plan to Participate in Walk Out [Poll]
A nationwide school walkout is planned for Wednesday, and some Twin Falls schools plan on participating.
In honor of the victims of the shooting in Florida, some students plan on leaving class for 17 minutes, a minute for each victim, to bring awareness to school violence.
There has been a lot of criticism surrounding the walkout, some saying that it is not productive, others that these children have no idea what they are talking about and should not disrupt school, while some are supportive of the idea.
Instead of a walkout, a school in Eagle is participating in a "no kid sits alone" movement.
So what do you think? Is a walkout a good idea? Is it pointless? Or if you have another idea on how these students can be heard please let us know.
Eva Craner did send out a statement stating that TFSD will not be participating in the walk out. In a statement she said:
"We have discussed this possibility in our district after hearing from other districts whose students are planning to participate. Here in Twin Falls, we have not heard a lot of desire from our student population about participating. However, if students do participate in a walkout, our teachers and administrators will follow our attendance policy. This means that parents can excuse their student from class by contacting their child’s school. If students do not receive parent permission and walk out of class, we will follow our attendance policy regarding discipline . At the same time, our schools are working to communicate these expectations with their school communities. Although we are supportive of student free speech rights, we also recognize the potential political nature of a student walk out. In some cases, our schools are planning alternative events that allow students to express their opinions in a non-political format, such as 17 acts of kindness to memorialize the 17 students lost in Parkland, Florida."