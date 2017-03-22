Someone Has Spray-Painted Graffiti on Rocks Near Auger Falls

I have no clue what joy someone would get from doing this. But, there is some random graffiti that has appeared on many rocks near Auger Falls.

I found this out the hard way this past weekend when my wife, kids and I decided to embark on an adventure. With the increased water flow all around the Magic Valley, Auger Falls is really amazing to see right now.

What was not amazing to see was the sometimes obscene spray paint on what used to be beautiful canyon rocks. The above pic unfortunately did not have a black circle above the hand. I kept trying to tell my kids that someone was saying that "Auger Falls is #1". I don't think they believed me.