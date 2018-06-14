Someone In Northern Utah Is Making Bombs Out Of Tennis Balls

Someone in a small, northern Utah city, is playing a dangerous game. Tennis balls are reportedly being filled with explosive materials and left near homes.

Authorities in the town of Clinton, Utah, located 190 miles southeast of Twin Falls, are looking for the person responsible for throwing tennis balls into a homeowner's front yard. Children discovered the balls, which were filled with more than 200 matchheads, a striking mechanism, and bound with electrical tape, according to a report by The Idaho State Journal.

One of the tennis balls detonated, but no injuries have been reported. Fire officials and an area bomb squad visited the scene. It was determined by a Clinton investigators that had the ball exploded in a someone's hand, the results could have been deadly.