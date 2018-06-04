Someone In Twin Falls Is Tagging Our Beautiful Canyon Trails

For those of you that enjoy hikes along the Snake River in Twin Falls, you know what a thing of beauty these trails are. Whether you like to visit these spots by yourself, or if it's something you enjoy doing as a family, the views are truly magnificent. It appears someone has gone out of their way to ruin it for the rest of us.

I recently came across a post in Rants and Raves / Magic Valley, which for those that don't know, is a local Facebook page devoted to area members as a way to bring attention to certain matters and solicit feedback. I recently came across some photos of graffiti at a canyon trail posted by a woman named Kristi on May 25, and messaged her for permission to use them to help further get the word out that this is completely unacceptable.

After chatting with her, she informed me she was contacted by a family member who assisted in placing a memorial bench at this location for a loved one. Well, someone with a complete disregard for property, beauty and morality, painted all over the bench. And they didn't stop there.

If you know the person responsible for this, please report them. Let's work together to see that this moron answers for defacing our beautiful trail.

Kristi Shoemaker-Brann