Soon You Can Rent the Big Idaho Potato For Your Vacation

There is a report that the Big Idaho Potato is being transformed into a big Idaho vacation home. Would you rent a mammoth spud home for your vacation?

How weird would it be to fix french fries inside of a huge potato?

This story comes from a very non-Idaho source, The Charlotte Observer. They report that the original Big Idaho Potato that has become an ambassador for our state was originally only meant to be on the road for one year. But, it's been so popular, it's become an annual traveler representing Idaho in all of it's spud-ness.

Kristie Wolf, one of the crew members for the Big Idaho Potato, decided that she would take the original and turn it into a vacation home. It's a giant potato Airbnb, basically. The plan is to put a small bedroom, bathroom and sitting area in it. How weird would it be to fix french fries inside of a huge potato? Now, you can find out for yourself.

According to the story, the rental should be available by spring of 2018.