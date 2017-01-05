South Central Public Health District Closed
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: SOUTH CENTRAL PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT IS CANCELING ALL CLINICS SCHEDULED FOR JANUARY 5, 2017
Because of severe weather conditions, South Central Public Health District is canceling all clinics scheduled for January 5, 2017.
Clients are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel. Please visit 511.idaho.gov or dial 511 for up-to-date road conditions.
Clients will be contacted rescheduled as soon as possible. To reschedule an appointment, clients may call 866-710-9775.