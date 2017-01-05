South Central Public Health District Closed

zager

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: SOUTH CENTRAL PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT IS CANCELING ALL CLINICS SCHEDULED FOR JANUARY 5, 2017

 Because of severe weather conditions, South Central Public Health District is canceling all clinics scheduled for January 5, 2017.

 Clients are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel.  Please visit 511.idaho.gov or dial 511 for up-to-date road conditions.

 Clients will be contacted rescheduled as soon as possible.  To reschedule an appointment, clients may call 866-710-9775.

 

Filed Under: appointments, closure, snow, South Central Public Health District, weather
Categories: Twin Falls News
