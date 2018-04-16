South Idaho Most Wanted Kidnapper Still At Large

A south Idaho man wanted for kidnapping has now been at large for more than two months.

Paul Steven Kempski, 30, is wanted by the Ada County Sheriff's Office . He is currently featured on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website for second-degree kidnapping.

Kempski is 5 feet, 11 inches in height, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has known connections to Boise, Idaho Falls and Sandy, Utah, according to instantcheckmate.com .

Second-degree kidnapping is a class 2 felony , and can include the abduction of a minor with intent to sell, and abduction with the use of a deadly weapon, according to omalleylawoffice.com .

Anyone with information about Paul Steven Kempski is asked to contact the Ada County Sheriff's Office at 208-577-3000.