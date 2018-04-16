South Idaho Most Wanted Kidnapper Still At Large
A south Idaho man wanted for kidnapping has now been at large for more than two months.
Paul Steven Kempski, 30, is wanted by the Ada County Sheriff's Office. He is currently featured on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website for second-degree kidnapping.
Kempski is 5 feet, 11 inches in height, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has known connections to Boise, Idaho Falls and Sandy, Utah, according to instantcheckmate.com.
Second-degree kidnapping is a class 2 felony, and can include the abduction of a minor with intent to sell, and abduction with the use of a deadly weapon, according to omalleylawoffice.com.
Anyone with information about Paul Steven Kempski is asked to contact the Ada County Sheriff's Office at 208-577-3000.