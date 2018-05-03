South Idaho State Park’s Observatory Offering Star Viewing

A state park 80 miles northwest of Twin Falls is set to open its reflector telescope to the public through October for weekend viewing.

The Bruneau Dunes State Park Observatory is having a pre-season viewing party this Friday, May 4, beginning at 9 PM. Friday and Saturday evenings, beginning March 23, will begin the park's normal viewing hours. The solar gazing events will extend into October, according to the observatory's webpage.

The park encourages those wanting to attend to bring their own snacks and beverages. Children must accompanied by an adult. The observatory's 25-inch Newtonian Reflector Telescope will allow for views of planets, nebulas and galaxies, if weather conditions are ideal.