Southeast Idaho Just Had a Relatively Big Earthquake

Well, this was unexpected. Southeast Idaho just had a relatively large earthquake. It was located just east of Soda Springs.

There were actually a swarm of earthquakes with the largest registering 5.3 . In total, there have been over a half dozen so far.

The 5.3 was also reported by the National Weather Service in Pocatello on their Facebook page.

As I was writing this, there was another 3.2 near Soda Springs. We'll update this as we receive new information.

UPDATE 8:57am, Sunday, September 3: Earthquakes are still occurring near Soda Springs. As of now, there are over 20 quakes/aftershocks that have been reported since Saturday night. See map below.