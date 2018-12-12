Southeast Idaho Massage Parlor Employee Arrested For Prostitution

Bonneville County Jail

A southeast Idaho massage parlor employee was arrested after an undercover officer was offered a bit more than a massage earlier this week.

Liuying Qui, a 53-year-old employee of Asian Massage on West Broadway in Idaho Falls, was released Monday on misdemeanor prostitution charges after she reportedly offered to engage in a sexual act after being given $40, according to an eastIdahonews.com source .

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is investigating the matter further. A six month jail sentence, or $1,000 fine, is the standard punishment for first time offences of this nature, according to Section 18-5613 of Idaho law.