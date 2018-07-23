Southeast Idaho Voyeur Leaks Girlfriend’s Nude Pics To Facebook

Curtis Bauss / Boneville County Jail

A man is southeast Idaho has finally been arrested after secretly obtaining nude photos from his girlfriend and posting them to a fake Facebook account.

Felony video voyeurism is what Curtis Bauss, a 25-year-old Idaho Falls man, has been charged with after complaints surfaced in the case back in 2016, according to eastidahonews.com . Pictures of the 21-year-old victim in extremely sexual poses and situations, were shared to a fake Facebook account, which Bauss created himself.

Bauss posted a $10,000 bond this past Friday (July 20), and is scheduled for a hearing on August 3.