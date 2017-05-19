Southern Idaho Aquifer Recharge Has Ended, For Now

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) Recharge of the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer ended Thursday in the Magic Valley.

According to the Idaho Water Resource Board, the Upper Snake River Advisory Committee ended water spilling into recharge sites in the Idaho desert as flows along the Snake River system will be held back.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced flows below the Minidoka Dam will be diverted for irrigation operations. Flows at Milner Dam will come to a near complete stop to help fill reservoirs in eastern Idaho.

In total, 300,000 acre-feet of water was put back into the aquifer since October of 2016, according to the Water Resource Board. Excess water from the Big and Little Wood Rivers will continue to feed recharge sites.