Here is a list of school closures that are happening around Southern Idaho due to weather and illness.

CSI Blaine County Center (Hailey) to close at 3 p.m.

Camas County/Fairfield - Snow Day

Gooding - Gooding School district is closed February 13 and 14 due to excessive illness. Classes will resume on Tuesday, February 19, following the President's Day holiday.

North Valley Academy in Gooding - Closed February 14 and 15 due to illness

Minidoka School District - Snow Day

If more districts report closures, we will keep this list updated throughout the day.