Southern Idaho Area School Closures for February 14

Roger Mcclean, Thinkstock

Here is a list of school closures that are happening around Southern Idaho due to weather and illness.

  • CSI Blaine County Center (Hailey) to close at 3 p.m.
  • Camas County/Fairfield - Snow Day
  • Gooding - Gooding School district is closed February 13 and 14 due to excessive illness. Classes will resume on Tuesday, February 19, following the President's Day holiday.
  • North Valley Academy in Gooding - Closed February 14 and 15 due to illness
  • Minidoka School District - Snow Day

If more districts report closures, we will keep this list updated throughout the day.

 

 

Categories: School Delays and Cancellations
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top