Southern Idaho Campgrounds Ready for July 4, All You Need to Know

TWIN FALLS, IDAHO (Sawtooth National Forest) – As the 4th of July weekend approaches many recreationists will be out enjoying the Sawtooth National Forest. The Sawtooth National Forest encourages everyone to “Know Before You Go” and learn about important information to make your trip enjoyable and safe.

Sawtooth National Forest

SNOW can be found on all Districts as well as the Sawtooth National Recreation Area on the Sawtooth National Forest. You will find wet roads, trails and campgrounds. We urge visitors not to enter areas that are wet to protect infrastructure as well as your personal equipment. Not all areas on the Sawtooth National Forest have cell coverage, if you get in trouble you may not be able to get help.

Responsible Motorized Use . Please stay on designated routes and obtain the appropriate travel maps before you go. On the Sawtooth National Forest visitors should carry the FREE Motorized Vehicle Use Maps, available at Forest Service Offices throughout South Central Idaho. Free maps can be acquired by visiting one of the Sawtooth National Forest offices, by phone, or by mail. These maps are also available for free download from the website at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/main/sawtooth/maps-pubs

Keep it Clean to Avoid Bear Encounters! Bears often develop a strong liking for human and pet foods. Store food in hard-sided vehicles or bear-proof containers; keep sleeping areas, tents and sleeping bags free from food and food odors; and wash up, change clothes and remove all scented articles nearby before going to bed. Wild bears avoid people, but bears conditioned to human food can be aggressive and may be euthanized if problems occur.

Fireworks are prohibited on all national forests year-round. Even if it’s “green,” please practice good sense by using caution with fire and smoking at all times, in all places. Drown, stir and check your campfire for heat with your bare hand. ALL fires must be DEAD OUT before leaving the site.

Be Careful with Fire. While the Forest looks green, fire danger is an important concern. Fires can start very quickly and burn in vegetation that may seem green but is drying out at an alarming rate. There are no fire restrictions at this time. Please when leaving your campsite for the day or when leaving for home, “make sure your campfire is cold to the touch”.

Campground Information . It is very important to know the “length of stay” limit at the campground or campsite that you are using. Camping is allowed at developed campgrounds and dispersed sites. In some areas dispersed camping is limited to developed campgrounds and designated sites only. In areas where dispersed camping is allowed you may travel no more than 300 feet off of an open Forest road. Stay limits vary from 10 or 16 consecutive days. Once you have exceeded the stay limit at any dispersed site you must relocate. Stay limits and relocation requirements are posted along main road corridors or you can contact any Forest office for specific area information. All campgrounds will be open and reservations can be made at http://www.recreation.gov .

Baumgartner Campground is closed to the public while repairs are made to the campground. If you have questions regarding Baumgartner Campground contact the Fairfield Ranger District at 208-764-3202.

Personal use fuelwood permits can be purchased at any Forest office. Permits are $12.50 per cord with a 2-cord minimum and a 10-cord maximum per household. Each Forest fuelwood permit is valid for use on the Sawtooth, Boise or Payette National Forest.

The following campgrounds will be open for the 4th of July holiday:

Ketchum Ranger District

Boundary

Federal

Sawmill

Copper Creek

Fairfield Ranger District

Hunter Creek Transfer Camp

Canyon Transfer Camp

Bear Creek Transfer Camp

Five Points Campground except for Site 1 which has flood damage

Willow Creek Campground

Willow Creek Transfer Camp

Chaparral Campground

The public is allowed to walk into the pool at Baumgartner Campground from Forest Road 227.

Minidoka Ranger District

Schipper

Steer Basin

Lower and Upper Penstemon

Big Bluff

3 rd Fork

Fork Porcupine Springs

Pettit

Diamondfield Jack

Father & Son

Bostetter

Bennett Springs

Sublett

Mill Flat

Clear Creek

Bear Gulch

FS Flats campground

Harrington Picnic Area are open

Forest Service Road 785B and Forest Service Road C are closed

Sawtooth National Recreation Area

Wood River Valley

North Fork – Campsites 20-28 are open

Murdock

Wood River – Campsites 1-8 are open

Easley – Sites 7 & 9 are closed due to flooding

Alturas Lake Complex

Pettit

Smokey Bear Campground

Alturas Inlet

North Shore – Closed due to flooding

Tent Sites

Redfish Lake Complex

Chinook Bay

Glacier View

Mount Heyburn

Mountain View

Outlet

Point

Sockeye

Sunny Gulch

Redfish Inlet and bridge are closed

Salmon River Campgrounds east of Stanley

Salmon River – riverside only

Casino Creek

Riverside (river side only)

Mormon Bend

Upper and Lower O’Brien – closed indefinitely due to hill slides

Whiskey Flats

Holman

Stanley Lake

Stanley Lake

Stanley Lake Inlet – only 4 campsites are open due to flooding

Highway 21 west of Stanley

Sheep Trail

Trap Creek

Elk Creek

Iron Creek

Grandjean