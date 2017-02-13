Southern Idaho Creeks See Record Water Flow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Stream flows in parts of the Magic Valley broke records in the last week. Monitors with the United States Geological Survey recorded water flow well above their averages.

Tim Merrick with the USGS says Goose Creek on Friday was well above the average in the 102 years of records. Goose Creek drains, along with Trapper Creek, into the Oakley Reservoir, which became a cause for concern in 1984 when locals had to construct a canal in less than a week to relieve water that had reached the top of the dam. At the time the record amount of water flowing from Goose Creek was recorded at 1,590 cubic feet per second in May 1984.

The Oakley Reservoir spillway with extensions built up in 1984 to help hold more water. Photo by Benito Baeza

On Friday Merrick said the gauge site recorded flows at 4,110 cfs. "The previous record was set in 1962 that was 934 cfs, more than four times the previous record." he said. The average stream flow for Goose Creek around this time of year is only about 49 cfs. Also, on Friday last week the Salmon Falls Creek was at flood stage with flows into the Salmon Falls Dam at 3,010 cfs. The record was set in 1951 with only 492 cfs. Usually Salmon Falls Creek runs at 83 cfs this time of year.

The USGS water gauge on the Salmon Falls Creek near Jackpot, Nevada. Photo courtesy USGS

Salmon Falls Creek at flood stage near Jackpot, Nevada. Photo Courtesy USGS

Merrick said there is still a good amount of snow in the higher elevations when he checked the numbers on Friday. "All of the basins I saw in southern Idaho were well over 100 percent." Every stream in Idaho can be monitored by anyone with a computer or smartphone by accessing the USGS website at this LINK . Also, every stream has a number that the public can text or email to waternow@usgs.gov and receive the water flow at any given moment.