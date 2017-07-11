UPDATED INFORMATION HIGHLIGHTED:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Firefighters continue to battle several blazes across southern Idaho as temperatures ease up a few degrees. According to the Bureau of Land Management, crews are fighting the latest blaze east of the Black Pine Mountains along I-84 near the Cassia and Oneida County line. The Meadow Creek Fire is burning in rough terrain making it difficult for fire crews to access. Smoke jumpers along with the Raft River Rural Fire Department and aircraft are battling the 493 acre blaze. Full containment expected by Friday evening.



General area of the Antelope Fire

Meanwhile the Antelope Fire continues to burn south of Shoshone, but officials say they expect to have control by Thursday. It has charged nearly 29,500 acres since the weekend. It burned both sides of State Highway 26, jumped US Highway 93 south of Shoshone, and encroached on State Highway 24. The lightning caused fire is smoldering at this time. The Notch Butte Rangeland Protection Association, ten BLM and Sawtooth National Forest engines, three dozers, and three overhead are working on the fire.



General area of the Loveridge Area

The Loveridge Fire that forced the evacuation of the Bruneau Dunes State Park is expected to be fully controlled by this evening. The park was able to reopen after the fire charred about 38,645 acres. Crews are mopping up the area and putting out hot spots. Lightning is to blame for this fire according to the BLM.