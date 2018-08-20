Southern Idaho Is Looking At A Snowy Winter!

I know that school just started and summer for the kids officially ended, but it is never too early to start preparing for winter. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac we are looking at a pretty mild winter.

Now, of course we can only hope that this is accurate. But, according to the long range weather report it is going to be a slightly warmer winter, but a little more precipitation. Snowfall is going to be higher that average, but after Snowmagedon, I think we can handle it. And it is potential good news for the ski resorts!

It looks like the coldest months are going to be right around the New Year. Definitely not ready for the cold temperatures just yet.

Are you looking forward to a snowy winter?