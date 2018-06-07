Southern Idaho Rock Formation Closed Off for Nesting Owls

ALMO, Idaho (KLIX) One of the many unique rock formations in southern Idaho has been closed off to the public to help some feathered friends nest. The City of Rocks National Parks announced the temporarily closed off the Nematode Rock within the park to help protect the nesting sites of the Great Horned owls. The National Park Service says the closure is for the entire rock that includes activities like rock climbing and hiking the trail around the rock. For more information contact the City of Rocks at 208-824-5911.

