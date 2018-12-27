Southern Idaho Sheriffs Warn of Scams

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Southern Idaho sheriffs are warning citizen of a couple known scams targeting jurors and grandparents. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says some citizens have gotten calls recently telling them they had missed jury duty and could be arrested. The sheriff's office says the number being used is 208-901-7470, which is not affiliated with their office in anyway, plus that isn't how they handle missed jury duty. The sheriff's office says they are aware of the scam and say people should not give out any personal information. A person would never be asked to make a payment, take credit card information, or request a social security number.



Meanwhile, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office says they've been notified of a scam targeting grandparents. Callers claim to be grandchildren in trouble and ask for money. The sheriff's office says people should make sure to clearly identify the person calling and don't react emotionally.