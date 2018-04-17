Southern Idaho Woman Headed to National Boxing Tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A southern Idaho woman is on her way to the National Golden Gloves Tournament as the ninth-ranked boxer in the country in her weight class.

The Times-News reports that Kendra Reeves of Twin Falls started boxing a year ago as a way to lose weight. But training has since become a way of life for Reeves, who took first place in the Rocky Mountain Golden Gloves Regional Tournament earlier this month.

Her fiance, Jason Samargis, is also her coach. The couple enjoys boxing so much that last fall they opened up a boxing gym in Twin Falls.

The National Golden Gloves is in Omaha, Nebraska, from May 14 to May 19. It's the first time that Golden Gloves has sanctioned a national women's competition.