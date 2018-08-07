Southwest Idaho Cops Seeking Armed Felon Who Held Woman Captive

Gus Hanna, Ada County Sheriff's Office

A 30-year-old Idaho man is wanted by state police on a number of crimes, including holding a woman in an automobile against her will.

Gus Lee Hanna Jr. is considered armed and dangerous, according to a Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers update . Hanna is from Nampa, and is wanted for two outstanding felony warrants and other violations.

On May 1, 2018, he evaded Nampa and Caldwell police in a stolen automobile, and forced his female passenger to remain in the vehicle throughout the ordeal. The female occupant managed to escape, and provided police with vital information.

Hanna's other charges include three offences for driving without a license, failure to appear and possessing weapons illegally. If you have seen this man, please contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677 .