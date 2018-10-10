Southwest Idaho Ski Resort Reports Early Calcuable Snowfall

Simon Bruty, Getty Images

A major resort destination for south Idaho skiers north of Boise is already reporting some promising snowfall.

Bogus Basin Ski Resort has reported two inches of snow in the past 48 hours over its summit, and up to one inch at their lowermost elevation, according to a report KIVITV.com . The resort is located 145 miles northwest of Twin Falls.

The resort's base is located at an elevation of 5,800 feet, with the summit exceeding 7,500 feet, according to onthesnow.com . The average annual snowfall at resort elevations, which cover 165 acres, is between 200 and 250 inches.

The projected opening date is December 27, 2018. The ski season typically runs into the first week of April. The resort was open for 134 days to skiers during the 2017-18 season.