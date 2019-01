A 17-year-old boy remains hospitalized after being shot Tuesday outside his home in Caldwell.

Witnesses have reported two suspects involved in the drive-by shooting on Arrowhead Drive, according to a report by the idahopress.com . The teen was transported to a Boise hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this case is being asked to contact the Caldwell Police Department at 208-455-3115.