SPAM Recall – The Mystery Meat May Contain Metal Shavings

For years, we never questioned what was in SPAM and what made it so delicious. Turns out that metal shaving was not an ingredient but is somehow in some cans of SPAM.

Over 200,000 pound of SPAM have been recalled due to metal shavings in the product. Cans were shipped across the United States and according to the New York Post affects cans of SPAM Classic with 'best by' dates of February 2021.