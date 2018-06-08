Special Chicks n Chaps Discounted Tickets Available Today Only

In honor of National Best Friends Day, Chicks n Chaps of Filer is offering $10 off tickets to their upcoming event.

The women's rodeo clinic raises money every year during fair time for breast cancer awareness, and are easily identified by their pink shirts and blue jeans. This offer expires tomorrow (June 9) at 8:00 AM. A special promo code can be found by clicking here.

Chicks n Chaps will hold an event on August 31 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. The Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo Clinic is for ages 21 and up. In the past decade, the group has helped raise over $1 million to assist those effected by breast cancer.