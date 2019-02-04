Speed Changes on Falls Avenue, New Radar Signs Alert Drivers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The speed limit has changed on a section of roadway leading drivers to Shoshone Falls and residential areas east of Twin Falls.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, new electronic signs have been installed to alert drivers of the changes on Falls Avenue between Hankins Road and Eastland Drive.

Part of Falls Avenue in that section had been 45 mph roughly from Carriage Lane heading east, now the entire mile stretch is 35 mph. The Sheriff's Office says the new signs are radar controlled with an indicator that shows the current speed of the passing vehicle.

Similar signs can be found in Twin Falls school zones where some show the current speed the driver is going and flashes the speed limit if they exceed it.

The section of Falls Avenue in recent years has seen new developments including a new school on Hankins Road and improved access to the Evel Knievel jump site to the north.

In 2016, the Twin Falls Highway District installed a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Hankins Road and Falls Avenue.