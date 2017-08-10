Speed Factor in Deadly Crash Near Donnelly

DONNELLY, Idaho (KLIX) One person was sent to the hospital and two others, one a juvenile, were killed in a high speed crash near Donnelly Wednesday night.

According to Idaho State Police, Kerri Hawkings, age 37, of McCall, and an unnamed juvenile, died after the driver of a Porsche they were ridding in, lost control and crashed at around 10:20 p.m. on West Mountain Road. ISP says the driver, Devin Hawkins, age 36, of McCall, was speeding in a 2002 Porsche when he failed to make a curve in the roadway, overcorrected, went off the road, hit a culvert that sent the car airborne, and then hit a small tree.

Hawkins was taken to a medical center in McCall; he had been wearing a seatbelt. The two passengers, who also were wearing seatbelts, died at the scene of the crash. The Valley County Sheriff's Office is helping ISP with the investigation.