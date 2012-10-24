Speed Limit Changes on Hwy 93

(KLIX)-Travelers on Highway 93 will notice a slight change in speed limits. The Idaho Transportation Department will be raising the speed limit in one area and move signs in another. Spokesman Nathan Jerke says the speed limit will be increased slightly from the Perrine Bridge to the new light at Golf Course Road. Instead of 45 miles an hour, drivers will be able to go 50 through the light and over the bridge. The speed limit sings will be moved a little closer to the Flying J Truck stop on the north side. Jerke says the adjustments reflect the driving patterns revealed in a recent study. Drivers will still need to follow the current speed limit signs until new ones are put up.