Speed Limit May be Lowered on Orchard in South Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, IDAHO (KLIX) Monday Twin Falls city council members will hear a proposal to lower the speed limit on Orchard Drive or 2700 North. According to city documents, the council asked staff to look into the speed limit on Orchard Dr. between Washington St. S and Blue Lakes Blvd. S that is currently 50 m.p.h. Josh Palmer, city spokesperson, says the area has seen an increase in pedestrian traffic for a number of reasons including more children going to and from the new South Hills Middle School on Harrison St. just south of Orchard. The street has also seen a variety of development in the past from commercial, residential and religious facilities. The city has already included a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Blue Lakes and Orchard to increase safety there. According to the city, the jurisdiction of the road is split between the city and Twin Falls Highway District. City staff is meeting with district officials to propose a uniform drop in speed on the section of roadway. City council will take up the mater on Monday September 25, at 5 p.m.