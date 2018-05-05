Spotlight Twin Falls Educators ; National Teachers Day Coming

Shine those apples up, because the day to acknowledge our country's educators is almost upon us.

Tuesday, May 8, is National Teacher Day. A profession that used to be highly desired for having summers off and achieving tenure, has now become a hazardous and tense occupation with the rise of gun violence on national campuses in the past 20 years.

The average salary for a public school teacher is approximately $58,000 in the US, according to a recent report by salary.com. Bullying, parental neglect, discipline, budget shortfalls, and the ability to curb lesson plans in a manner that doesn't present obstacles for students with learning impairments, are all part of a teacher's work day. I'm not sure another profession exists that is responsible for molding more human beings quite like an educator's role requires in society.