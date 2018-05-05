Spotlight Twin Falls Educators ; National Teachers Day Coming

Peter MacDiarmid, Getty Images

Shine those apples up, because the day to acknowledge our country's educators is almost upon us.

Tuesday, May 8, is National Teacher Day. A profession that used to be highly desired for having summers off and achieving tenure, has now become a hazardous and tense occupation with the rise of gun violence on national campuses in the past 20 years.

The average salary for a public school teacher is approximately $58,000 in the US, according to a recent report by salary.com. Bullying, parental neglect, discipline, budget shortfalls, and the ability to curb lesson plans in a manner that doesn't present obstacles for students with learning impairments, are all part of a teacher's work day. I'm not sure another profession exists that is responsible for molding more human beings quite like an educator's role requires in society.

So, on Tuesday, if there is a Twin Falls' teacher that deserves recognition for their tireless work, it would behoove you to let them know they are appreciated.

