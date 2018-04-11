Spring Means The Pet Poop Pickup Business Is Good For Boise Co.

This is sheer brilliance, if you have the stomach for it. There's a company in Idaho that has found a niche in a market that I never knew existed. I'm just glad they decided to go with lettering in their company logo instead of the alternative.

The Poo Company, in Boise, does just that, they specialize in coming out to your home, and picking up your pet's doodie. I honestly never knew a service like this was out there. And the company's slogan...also brilliant.

"The Best #2 Company In The Valley." I came across this service on Craigslist , and for people who don't enjoy the process of removing your pet's waste, it might just be the solution you've been looking for. Below is the actual post dated April 5.