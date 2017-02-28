Spring Weather Arriving 3 Weeks Early For Everywhere Except Idaho

I must admit that I laughed out loud when I first saw this. But, not in a "wow, that's really funny" kind-of-way. It was more of a "doesn't that just figure" kind of laugh. There's a report that spring weather will be arriving early for much of the country, except (you guessed it) Idaho.

It's a report from the USGS . I would recommend you read their full report, but the long and short of it is that based on phenology , most of the country is warming up ahead of time. If you're wondering what that "P" word was, phenology refers to when leaves start appearing on the trees.

Here's another nifty USGS leaf map to show you how cold we will remain.

I'm choosing to look at this as a glass half full sort of scenario. Even though it does not appear that Idaho will be included in tank top weather in March, I would assume that we will warm up earlier than we normally would. Or, perhaps I'm just in deep in denial (and snow).