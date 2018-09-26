Squirrels Knock Out Power Twice In One Week In Twin Falls

On Sunday morning the power went out at my house. I didn't really think much about it until my wife saw our dog chewing on a dead squirrel and sent me outside to clean it up. What I actually found was Idaho Power looking over my fence with a pair of binoculars at the transformer in my backyard. No, this wasn't like some Michael Bay film...though that would be cool. I also found that the squirrel I'd been sent to take care of was charred from one end to the other. That bugger was the cause of the power outage! WARNING - the second picture here shows a dead/fried squirrel.

Squirrel Mayhem

Here's what had happened: The birds had pecked and cracked the plastic cover to the top of the transformer (again, not Optimus Prime *sad face*) and then the squirrel had gotten on through the cracked opening and for some genius reason bit a high voltage power line. I thought that it was weird and abnormal. Nope. Just a few days later the same thing happens near CSI and they had to cancel classes for the day.