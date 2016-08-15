St. Luke’s Accepting Applications for Health-oriented Projects

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – St. Luke’s Magic Valley is accepting applications for projects it can fund that aim to improve the health of people in south-central Idaho.

Through Sept. 8 the hospital will accept applications for projects that address access to care, injury, adult and teen weight management, diabetes and behavioral health, according to information released by the hospital on Monday.

Proposed projects must include a mechanism to measure health improvements and address cultural needs of the population served. Preference will be given to projects that support multiple communities in south-central Idaho. Projects accepted will be supported by the hospital through its Community Health Improvement Fund. Funding commences on Oct. 30.

View information and the application here. For more information, call Jody Tremblay at 814-0014 or write to: