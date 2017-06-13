St. Luke’s Honors Several Magic Valley Employees with President’s Award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Several community members and employees of the local hospital were recently honored by St. Luke’s Health System.

St. Luke’s Security Supervisor Jim Maxson, EOC/Preparedness Officer Trish Heath, and Radiology Manager Rochele Lierman are recipients of the 2017 St. Luke’s Health System President’s Award.

St. Luke’s Health System President and CEO Dr. David Pate recognized physicians, nurses and other team members at a President’s Award banquet on June 8. In all, there were 19 recipients for the award throughout the Health System. Each year, Dr. Pate recognizes St. Luke’s team members nominated by colleagues for their exemplary demonstration of the organization’s values and their commitment to the organization’s mission to improve the health of people in our communities.

You can see all of the recipients and read short bios about them at this St. Luke’s blog .

Source: St. Luke’s Magic Valley