St. Luke’s & Idaho Dept. Of Labor Recruiting Medical Assistants

A new apprenticeship program has began through a joint effort by The Idaho Department of Labor and St. Luke's . The program's goal is to train applicants to meet the growing need for medical assistants throughout the state of Idaho.

The apprenticeship, which is funded by a 2016 grant by the U.S. Department of Labor in the amount of $1.4 million, provides paid training, and can take up to one year to complete, according to the department's website .

Applicants will be screened by telephone prior to acceptance, and all training will take place in a clinical setting. The program commenced last month with the first group of recruits working towards MA credentials. Those who complete the training will help fill voids in The Treasure Valley and Blain County .

The next apprenticeship program will start in April of this year. Those interested can find applications, as well as an overview, at the St. Luke's training website .