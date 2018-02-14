St. Luke’s Plans Ribbon Cutting, Tours for New Medical Plaza

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A new medical plaza will open soon in Twin Falls.

St. Luke’s Health System has planned a ribbon cutting and open house on Feb. 21 for its new Medical Plaza 2, located at 625 Pole Line Road West near the hospital, a little more than two weeks before it opens to patients on March 5.

The 30-minute ribbon cutting and dedication will start at 4 p.m., followed by tours from 4:30 to 6 p.m. According to St. Luke’s, clinics moving to the new building include:

  • Ear, Nose and Throat/Audiology/Allergy
  • Endocrinology
  • Employee health
  • Internal medicine
  • Occupational health
  • Outpatient medical imaging
  • Pain management
  • Palliative medicine
  • Physical medicine and Rehabilitation/Spine Care
  • Physical therapy and vestibular rehabilitation

The two-story building is 57,640 square feet and cost around $27.2 million to build.

News Radio 1310 will publish a more in-depth story after the open house on the 21st.

