St. Luke’s Seeks Applications for Projects

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – St. Luke’s Magic Valley is seeking applications for several projects that aim to improve the health and well-being of the area’s citizens.

Projects are supported through the Health Improvement Fund.

According to information from St. Luke’s, it is seeking applications that seek to address improving the prevention, detection and treatment of diabetes and obesity; improving the prevention, detection and management of mental illness and reducing suicide; and improving access to affordable health care and health insurance.

Applicants must address one or more of these priorities and are expected to demonstrate collaboration and coordination with other community organizations, including St. Luke’s magic Valley. They must also include a mechanism with which to measure health improvements and address the cultural needs of the population served.

St. Luke’s says preference will be given to those projects that support multiple communities in south-central Idaho.

To learn more, visit online or call Sandy Nuffer at 208-814-0022.