St. Luke’s to Hire 100 Health Professionals Over 5 Years
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — St. Luke's plans to hire at least 100 health professionals over the next five years to work in Twin Falls, Jerome and Ketchum.
Spokeswoman Debbie Kytle tells The Times-News that the hiring of doctors, physician's assistants and nurse practitioners is due to a growing population and a need for specialty treatment. Kytle says 30 of the new hires will fill vacancies due to retirements, while about 70 new positions are based on needs of the population.
Kytle says St. Luke's has a recruitment team that specializes in reaching out to young doctors, nurse practitioners and others to pitch the region's family-friendly character and outdoor activities.