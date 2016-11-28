St. Luke’s to Hire 100 Health Professionals Over 5 Years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — St. Luke's plans to hire at least 100 health professionals over the next five years to work in Twin Falls, Jerome and Ketchum.

Spokeswoman Debbie Kytle tells The Times-News that the hiring of doctors, physician's assistants and nurse practitioners is due to a growing population and a need for specialty treatment. Kytle says 30 of the new hires will fill vacancies due to retirements, while about 70 new positions are based on needs of the population.