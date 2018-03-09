St. Patrick’s Day Craft Fair Coming To Twin Falls
A Twin Falls' church will be hosting an event next weekend for those interested in crafting. The First United Methodist Church of Twin Falls is celebrating the approaching spring season by hosting their annual craft fair on Saturday, March 17. The event, which is taking place on St. Patrick's Day, will feature several local artisans displaying their creations, according to the event's flier.
The local Boy Scouts will be selling food, and admission to the event is free. For more information, please call 208-733-5872.