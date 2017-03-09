St. Patrick’s Day: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

I rarely recall good weather on St. Patrick’s Day. I spent the first 45 years of my life in exceptionally cold climates. For a time, I even lived in Buffalo, New York, a city considered the best place in America for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, according to WalletHub. Neighboring Syracuse also has one of the world’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parades and it’s not even considered a major city.

According to WalletHub, the city of Rochester, sandwiched between the two other cold cities, is a real downer when it comes to the wearing of the green. The demographics of all three cities are similar. The first serious Irish immigration to the United States included members of my family. They arrived for the digging of the Erie Canal.

What WalletHub doesn’t delve into is the downside of these celebrations. An old joke says Buffalo is a drinking town with a football problem. My recollection of living in Buffalo and Syracuse is one of long, harsh winters and people trying to chase away the blues with alcohol. St. Patrick’s Day is a safety valve, albeit, sometimes a tragic one.