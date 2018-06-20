Starbucks Closing 150 Stores

The planet’s best known coffee shop is retrenching in some cities.

As one writer joked, 150 homeless shelters will be closed.

While Starbucks still has a goal of opening new locations it will shut down 150 shops next year. The closings will be in urban areas where some stores have underperformed.

I’ve been searching for an actual list this morning but have been unable to find exact details of locations. It may well be the list isn’t finalized.

The company is showing growth internationally and will focus more efforts on China and places in the United States where the company still sees opportunities.