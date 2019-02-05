WEISER, Idaho (KLIX) - Idaho State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday night in Weiser. In a statement, ISP says a Weiser Police officer responded to a 911 call to a home with an unwelcome person in it at around 8:30 p.m.

When the officer arrived he made contact with a man who pulled a semiautomatic pistol and pointed it at the officer; the officer fired one round and hit the suspect. ISP says the officer started life-saving measures and called for medical help.

The man was taken to Weiser Memorial Hospital and then to St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, his condition is not known. The Incident was captured on the officer's body camera.

The investigation is expected to take nearly a month to complete and then will be given to a prosecutor for review. The officer's name has not been released. In most officer-involved shootings the investigation is handled by another agency.