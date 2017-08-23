State Representative Bryan Zollinger’s Trial by Media (Opinion)

He posted a link on social media without making an endorsement.

media coast-to-coast descended upon him. Now, he’s using the notoriety to raise money for his next campaign

Then, the media jackals began tearing at Idaho State Representative Bryan Zollinger. The Republican posted a link from the conservative website American Thinker . A writer at the site asked if there was a conspiracy on the left to bring about a riot in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Zollinger’s posting of the link has done more to promote American Thinker than perhaps anything ever before. Why? Because media coast-to-coast descended upon him. Now, he’s using the notoriety to raise money for his next campaign, only inflaming Democrats inhabiting newsrooms even more. The Representative appeared today on Top Story. Clearly, the next media pile-on is coming because he’s not saying “sorry”.