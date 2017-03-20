State Representative Dorothy Moon on KLIX

Much of Moon's district is rural in nature. Idaho City included. Courtesy, Bill Colley.

How many people can claim to be part owner of a gold mine?

The mine isn’t her main business interest and she has a lengthy resume

One is recently elected Idaho State Representative Dorothy Moon.  The mine isn’t her main business interest. She has a lengthy resume which also includes teaching and working behind the scenes in the state Republican Party.  In our ongoing efforts to introduce some unique views from Boise, she joined us today on Top Story.  You can listen below:

Filed Under: bill colley, Boise, Boise County, Dorothy Moon, economy, idaho, Idaho City, internet, Lemhi County, Republican Party
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Economy, Elections, Idaho News, News, Podcasts, Political, Top Story
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top