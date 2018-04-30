Statewide Search On For Idaho Most Wanted Rapist And Burglar

Idaho Department of Correction

A man convicted of rape and burglary has landed on the Idaho Department of Correction "Most Wanted" website after violating his parole.

Devan William Whitfield, 28, has been at large since August 10, 2017. Whitfield was convicted of rape last year, and was sentenced in Kootenai County, according to the department's website. He has also been arrested for burglary and grand theft in the past.

Whitfield also has arrests on record in Nez Perce County and Santa Fe County. Whitfield is a registered sex offender, with a last known address in Spirit Lake, Idaho, according to homefacts. He has also been linked to Post Falls and Coeur d' Alene.