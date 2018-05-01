Statistics Say Idaho Is One Of The Least Fun States To Visit
I feel like responding as a teenager would and saying 'fine we don't care if you like visiting here. Then we don't have to see your touristy faces'. In reality that's also how adult me feels too. Everyone has a different definition of what fun is, so if you are basing your definition of fun on how many golf courses, restaurants, and movie and art theaters - sure Idaho may not be that fun. That's how WalletHub came up with their methodology for the map below.
I personally do like restaurants and movie theaters - but I don't only count those as fun. We have so much outdoor amusement that I consider fun like camping, hiking, lake fun, and so many other outdoor adventures in Idaho. So I don't think WalletHub is wrong but I also think that using my methodology we'd be much higher on the list and New York wouldn't even be in the top 10.