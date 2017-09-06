Stephen Hartgen’s Clear Response to Wildfires & Smoke

I was looking through my Facebook feed last night while choking down smoke. I found a very timely post from State Representative Stephen Hartgen.

The trouble is the liberals are much more interested in hugging trees than looking out for the fellow man.

He explains the crisis, and it is a crisis for asthmatics and others with respiratory issues, could’ve been avoided with smart land management practices. The trouble is the liberals are much more interested in hugging trees than looking out for their fellow man. You can read a portion of Hartgen’s remarks below. I really don’t believe he’ll get much argument from the majority of his constituents. They’re too busy gasping for air.

“Want to know why Idaho is covered up with dense smoke today, at unhealthy levels? Look no further than decades of misguided forest and range land fire management policies of the BLM and the USFS. These eco-friendly entities, aided by their buddies in various bully-suit groups and the connivance of federal courts, have left millions of acres of Western lands to over grow and thus be subjected to annual monster fires. The single best thing the new administration could do for the Western states is to reduce these agencies authority and overreach. The eco groups which encourage these no--use, let-it-burn policies routinely put money into defeating common-sense conservatives in the states They tried to do this in my campaign a couple of years ago with a lock-it-up Democrat, and are at it again in the state this year doing mailings in other districts pushing their no-tread agenda.”